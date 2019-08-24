2 crashes block I-40 east lanes in Durham, causing traffic back-up

NC DOT image showing the traffic back up from the two wrecks.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two wrecks in one area along Interstate 40 in Durham closed two eastbound lanes Saturday afternoon near N.C. 55, officials said.

Both crashes were reported just after 4:20 p.m. and have closed each outside lane in the eastbound portion of I-40, according to the North Carolina DOT.

The two center lanes of I-40 eastbound are still open, but traffic appeared to be backed up about three miles to N.C. 751, according to traffic cameras and DOT mapping data.

The highway is expected to completely reopen around 6:20 p.m.

There was no word what caused the crashes, but it was raining at the time.

NC DOT image

