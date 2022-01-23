2 critically injured after car goes off road, crashes into pole in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of a key Durham road was closed Sunday as powerlines were downed during a vehicle crash that injured two people.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. along the 1800 block of Cheek Road, which is east of U.S. 70.

Police said a vehicle appeared to have run off the road and hit a pole. Two men were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One car can be seen off the road down an embankment in nearby woods. Downed powerlines have closed Cheek Road near Hardee Street.

Several emergency vehicles are at the scene and crime scene tape is up across the street.

Duke Energy crews are also at the scene. It’s not clear if the wreck is related to winter weather that left roads slick and icy this weekend.