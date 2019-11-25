2 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Durham Sunday, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One of two men shot in a vehicle Sunday night in Durham died overnight, police said in a press release.

The shooting that police say occurred in the area of Enterprise and South streets happened around 8 p.m., police said. They believe this shooting could be connected to a deadly shooting near McDougald Terrace apartments earlier on Sunday.

In the second shooting, police were initially dispatched to a shooting on University Drive near Hill Street, the news release said.

“When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries,” the Durham police news release said. He died overnight.

Then, a short time later, another man who had been shot was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

He was being treated for serious injuries Sunday night.

Investigators were able to determine that both shooting victims were in the same vehicle when they were shot and the shooting took place in the area of Enterprise and South streets.

About seven hours earlier, a man was found dead from a shooting in front of McDougald Terrace building 37 near the intersection of Wabash Street and Ridgeway Avenue, according to Durham police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

