2 shot dead in car along I-85 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot and killed while riding in a car along Interstate-85 in Durham Friday afternoon, police said.

The two men were shot on the I-85 South entrance ramp to Duke Street, Durham police said just before 4:50 p.m.

There is no word about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

More than a dozen police cars were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m. A lone car could be seen off the road in a grassy area with crime scene tape surrounding it.

Police also have closed Ruby Street in the area.

Meanwhile, three of five I-85 northbound lanes are closed at Hillandale Road, according to a statement from Durham police just before 4:10 p.m. and confirmed by The North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident is listed as a road obstruction near Hillandale Road on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website.

The estimated time of the scene clearing is 7:30 p.m., according to NCDOT.