DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash that killed two people in Durham late Friday night, police say.

Officers said it happened at about 11:49 p.m. on Fayetteville St. near Timothy Ave.

They said the driver of a 2017 Audi was heading south on Fayetteville St. when they ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

They said two passengers of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to confirm their identities.

They said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Fayetteville St. near Timothy Ave. was shut down for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

All lanes are now open — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) October 29, 2022

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator D. Frey at (919) 560-4935, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.