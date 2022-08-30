DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people were displaced after a fire at a Durham townhome.

Firefighters said this happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Manorhaven Dr.

Firefighters said they could see flames from the garage when they arrived on the scene.

After roughly ten minutes, firefighters had the fire under control, officials said.

The townhome had major damage to the exterior and smoke damage on other floors, according to firefighters.

No one was injured in the fire, but two adults and a cat were displaced, officials stated.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of this fire.