DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham Fire Department is investigating a fire after officials say two people were displaced Friday night.

At about 10:52 p.m., a crew of 44 personnel responded to a house fire on the 2800 block of Skybrook Lane.

Firefighters at the scene said they saw fire showing from the front and both sides of the house, and an exposure on the right side.

They say the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

According to reports, the front half of the house had major damage and there was smoke and water damage throughout the home.

It says the fire also caused some heat damage to one of the houses next door.

Two people who were displaced were adults and they declined assistance from the Red Cross, according to a release.

Fire officials say there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.