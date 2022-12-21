DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said two people were displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said it was an accidental fire caused by a lamp used to keep equipment from freezing.

It comes after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency, referencing incoming frigid temperatures in the teens and ice ahead of Christmas.

(Battalion Chief Shawn Field/Durham Fire Department)

Fire crews said they were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of Pennock Road at about 2:38 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they said flames were visible from a back corner of the home.

Crews said 18 Durham Fire Department units and 39 personnel they brought the fire under control within a few minutes.

At about 5:15 a.m., crews remained at the scene to ensure that any hidden, smoldering spots were fully extinguished, according to a news release from the fire department.

Fire officials said the Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced.

No one was injured during the fire.