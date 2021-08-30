2 Durham high schools release early due to air conditioning issues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two high schools in Durham were released early Monday due to issues with the schools’ air conditioning.

Durham Public Schools alerted students and parents of the 1:30 p.m. dismissal citing mechanical issues with the A/C units.

The schools affected are Hillside and New Tech high schools.

The early dismissal may affect bus routes, according to DPS.

At 1:30 p.m., the temperature in Durham was 93 degrees and forecast to reach 96 later in the afternoon.

Parents should contact the schools directly if they have issues with getting their children home.