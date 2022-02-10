2 Durham men arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Durham men were arrested early Wednesday after they used a stolen car to send officers on a chase, police said.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, a Durham police officer found a vehicle that had been reported stolen while on patrol in the 2100 block of N. Roxboro Street.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, leading the officers on a chase.

Multiple units jumped on the call after officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen during a carjacking on Sunday, police said. However, the carjacking is still under investigation.

The police pursuit reached a dead end in the 1200 block of Moreland Avenue, but the passenger fled the vehicle once the two men reached the end of the road.

He was later caught a short time later on foot and taken into custody, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested on-scene.

The driver, 43-year-old Michael Wilkins, was charged with several traffic offenses including felony flee to elude and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to police. He was taken to the Durham County Jail where he received a $4,000 secured bond.

The passenger, 56-year-old Dwayne Toomer, was charged with resisting a public officer and served with several outstanding warrants.