DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Soil collection for several Durham parks has been completed.

This comes after elevated lead contamination was found in some of these parks back in June.

The soil was collected from Walltown, East End, East Durham, Lyon and Northgate Parks.

On Thursday, the City of Durham received the following preliminary information from Mid-Atlantic Associates.

The study revealed that eight soil samples from East Durham Park and seven soil samples from Walltown Park measuared greater than the EPA threshold of 400 ppm, or parts per million. One ppm is equivalent to 1 milligram of something per kilogram of soil.

Based on this information, city officials have decided to prohibit access to any sampled area within a park measuring above this threshold.

Fencing and detailed signs will be installed to mark the area and provide educational and health resources no later than Friday.