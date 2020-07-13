2 Durham sheriff’s office employees test positive for COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two employees at the Durham County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the individual employees have not had contact with each other.

There is no word on who the individuals may be or at what capacity they serve in at the sheriff’s office.

