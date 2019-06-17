2 Durham teens arrested on armed robbery charges

Durham County News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they arrested two teenage males on Sunday and charged them with an armed robbery that occurred on Evergreen Street.

The males, Alexis Yonathan Pena, 18, and Isaiah Riggan, 16, were arrested shortly after 9 p.m. on June 16.

Police say victims of the robbery were outside when the two teens approached them around 8:45 p.m. and asked for change and cigarettes. One male pointed a gun at the victims and demanded money.

The teens took a small amount of cash and fled in a white Ford pickup truck, police say. Officers later spotted the truck matching the description in the 800 block of East Geer Street.

Pena and Riggan were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor. Both teens were placed in the Durham County Jail under $150,000 bonds.

Officers also recovered two guns from the truck, the release said.

