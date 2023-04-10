DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people were victims of a Sunday evening shooting, the Durham Police Department said Monday morning.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday, officers responded to a report of someone hearing gunshots near the intersection of Sima and Ridgeway avenues where several shell casings were found.

Upon arrival, police found a car that had been struck by gunfire in the rear window. Two females were inside the vehicle but were not struck by the gunfire, police said.

A third victim, also a female, was transported to a local hospital by a friend after “being struck by debris at the scene,” police said in a statement Monday morning.

Three additional victims told police their vehicles had also been struck by gunfire.

About five hours earlier on Sunday, a separate shooting took place less than one mile away in the 500 block of Massey Avenue. In this shooting, police said one victim was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in a private car.

No arrests have been announced in either shooting at this time. Police have not said that these shootings were in any way related.

Anyone with information in either shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.