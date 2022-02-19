2 dead, total victims unknown in overnight Durham apartment complex shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been fatally shot inside an apartment unit at a Durham complex overnight, the Durham Police Department confirms.

Durham police are currently investigating a shooting that left two men dead and another two injured shortly before 1:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.

CBS 17’s Crystal Price was on scene and said the Watch Commander could also not confirm how many people total had been shot.

The City’s mobile command center was en route to investigate just after 2 a.m., Price said.

As of 5:12 a.m. an official release from the Durham Police Department confirmed an additional male suffered life-threatening injuries and another non-life-threatening. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The release did not say if they are trying to identify other victims.

As of now police also said there is no suspect information.

This is an active investigation and this story will be updated.