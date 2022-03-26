DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. along Holloway Street at North Joyland Avenue, according to Durham police.

Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared to have been shot inside a vehicle, police added.

A CBS 17 reporter at the scene saw a Ford Mustang that was involved in a crash.

Holloway Street was closed between Adams Street and Junction Road. Police said the shooting was a double homicide.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.