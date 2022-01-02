2 found dead outside Extended Stay America Hotel in Durham

Two men were shot at the Extended Stay America Hotel early Sunday morning. Both died at the scene, police say (Crystal Price).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were found shot dead in a Durham hotel parking lot early Sunday morning, police confirm.

Durham police responded to the 4900 block of South Miami Boulevard at approximately 1:36 a.m. to find two victims who had been shot in a double shooting. Upon arrival, officers pronounced both dead at the scene outside in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America Hotel.

No identification of either victim has been released at this time.

The scene remains active at this time and the cause for the shooting remains under investigation.