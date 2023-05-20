DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — During a Durham drug bust this week police said they also found two disassembled guns without serial numbers.

The arrest happened on Monday when 600 grams of marijuana, six grams of “magic mushrooms,” and 21 grams of THC vape cartridges were seized, according to the Durham Police Department.

Two Polymer80 disassembled handguns without serial numbers were also found by police, a news release said.

“These weapons are known as ‘ghost guns’ and are untraceable because they do not have serial numbers,” Durham police said in a news release. “There has been a tenfold increase in the weapons that can be assembled from ‘buy, build, shoot’ kits or from parts that can be 3D printed, which do not require any background checks to purchase.”

Elvis Garcia Gutierrez, 20, of Durham was arrested and charged with felony possession of psilocybin, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I and schedule VI narcotics, drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling with intent to sell or deliver narcotics, police said.

Gutierrez was released the same day on bond, according to police.