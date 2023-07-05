DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon and a man is in custody, Durham police said.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to an overdose call in the 300 block of North Guthrie Avenue. There, they found a 15-year-old girl and the 4-year-old had been shot, police said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The younger girl was later pronounced dead.

Based on preliminary investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

According to a CBS 17 crew at the scene, North Guthrie Avenue is closed from Taylor Street to East Main Street while police continue their investigation.

All drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at 919-560-4440 x29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

