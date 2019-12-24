2 hospitalized following drive-by shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say two women were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Holloway Street at Briggs Avenue around 9:48 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed two women were walking when they were shot in the leg by someone driving a “dark-colored car”.

The women were hospitalized and are expected to be OK, police say.

Police say that bullets struck a store and a home at some point during the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody at this time, police say.

This story will be updated.

