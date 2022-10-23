Fire damage to both homes in Durham (Photo from Durham Fire Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two houses in Durham are damaged after a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department.

On Sunday at 4:50 p.m., The Durham Fire Department and Durham County EMS were called to a structure fire on East Pettigrew Street.

While in route, the dispatcher said the caller stated that there were two houses on fire. Officials said multiple people called to report the fires.

The first engine company that arrived found two single-story houses on fire, and most of the damage was to the exterior of both homes.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and overhaul began. Fire officials said both homes were vacant and the Red Cross was not contacted.

No was was injured during the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.