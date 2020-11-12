2 hurt after shots fired from 2 vehicles in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Durham Wednesday night, police said.
The two people were injured after shots were fired from two different cars along the 2100 block of Peppertree Street. One of the victims was transported by EMS while the other was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Both victims are expected to recover, police said.
Officers are on scene investigating.
