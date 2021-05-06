2 injured after witnesses report as many as 10 shots fired near youth baseball game in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and a woman were injured in a shooting that happened near a youth baseball game being played in Durham Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Liberty Street and North Hyde Park Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Witnesses at the scene, which was the parking lot of where a youth baseball game was taking place, told CBS 17’s Crystal Price that they heard 10 shots fired. They said many ran or took cover when the gunfire began.

Liberty Street was closed at North Hyde Park Avenue while police investigated the shooting.

