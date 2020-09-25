2 injured in Durham duplex fire, multiple people displaced, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured in a duplex fire Thursday night in Durham, according to fire officials.

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1400-block of Gunter Street at 11:23 p.m., authorities said. Once fire crews got to the scene they saw that a one-story wood-framed duplex had fire coming from the left side.

According to officials, 17 fire units and 39 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Although the fire was quickly controlled, the left side of the duplex was left with fire and smoke damage and the right duplex had smoke damage.

Both of the people inside the left unit were taken to Duke Hospital in stable condition – one had burns and the other inhaled smoke, authorities said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the three people who were displaced from the right unit.

The fire is under investigation.

