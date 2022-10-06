Police had blocked off Oakview Street at Pennock Drive following a response to a shooting call Thursday morning. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17.

The shooting took place at approximately 8:53 a.m., but deputies are unsure if the shots were fired inside or outside of a home in the 1500 block area of Pennock Road.

As of 10:57 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the scene remains active. The two victims were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

At the scene around 9:30 a.m. a CBS 17 crew saw multiple K-9s canvassing the area, where several Durham County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were parked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.