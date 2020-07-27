2 injured in Durham shooting, deputies say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 2800 block of Cheek Road around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

This story will be updated.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories