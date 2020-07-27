2 injured in Durham shooting, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 2800 block of Cheek Road around 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
This story will be updated.
