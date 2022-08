DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Durham, police said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police said officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road, near Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church.

(Darrell Pryor/CBS 17)

After arriving, police say they found two adult males who were shot. Both men were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This remains an active investigation and no other details are available at this time.