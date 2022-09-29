DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say.

On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside.

Evidence markers at the scene (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Police said an adult man and woman were shot. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.