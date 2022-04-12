DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is on the scene of a shooting where two victims have been transported to a local hospital.

Officers are investigating two scenes along Alston Avenue, in the vicinity of the Holloway and Juniper Street intersections.

The two scenes are related to the same incident, police said.

The two victims have been transported from the scene to a local hospital and Durham police said they have sustained what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

This remains an active investigation.