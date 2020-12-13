2 injured in shooting at Durham gas station

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at a Durham gas station Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. at the Family Fare at the intersection of Cornwallis Road at South Roxboro Street.

Police had crime scene tape up around the gas pumps and surrounding much of the gas station.

Police said two men were shot — one of the victims was hit in the neck, while the other was shot in the leg.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details were available.