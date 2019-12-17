2 juveniles, 2 adults charged in downtown Durham gunfire that damaged vehicles

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested after several gunshots were fired in downtown Durham earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

A vehicle parked on Pettigrew Street was shot multiple times. It belongs to an attorney who was in court at the time of the shooting.

Police later determined that a dispute between two groups began after leaving a court hearing. Suspects then left the area and abandoned one of the vehicles along the 500 block of Memorial Street.

Ryan Richmond

Durham police said another car was shot at downtown. That incident happened at the stoplight at the intersection of Duke and Chapel Hill streets.

Two adults and two juveniles have been charged in the incident, police said in a news release.

Ravone Washington and Ryan Richmond were both arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle (two counts), going armed to terror of the public, felony conspiracy, contributing to the delinquency of a minor (two counts), discharging weapon in city limits.

Richmond was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill.

Washington received a $505,000 bond for all charges and is held on a federal detainer.

Ravone Richmond

Richmond received a $600,000 bond for all charges and is also held on a federal detainer. Any information about the juveniles who were arrested was not released by police.

The investigation is still underway, police said.

“Although there were no reported injuries in these brash acts of violence, there was harm to the morale and spirit of this community,” Durham Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said.