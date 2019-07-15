2 kids shot inside Durham home Monday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting in Durham Monday morning, police said.

Officers received a call for a shooting at a home on McNeil Lane at 12:28 a.m., according to police.

Police investigating a shooting that injured two juveniles in Durham (CBS 17)

Upon arrival, officers found two juveniles — one male and one female — suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Police said they believe at least one parent was at home at the time of the shooting.

One victim was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the shoulder, police said. The two kids were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they currently have no suspects, but they do believe a white SUV was involved.

