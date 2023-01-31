DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were killed and two others injured in a Durham shooting, according to police.

This happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Sudbury Road.

Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found four men shot.

One victim died at the scene, and another victim was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Officers said the two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating this deadly shooting.

If you know anything, call Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29245 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.

