DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people from Durham were killed after their car spun and struck a telephone pole and a tree, police said.

Durham Police say they are investigating the wreck that took place at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.

Carlos Corona Cortes, 27, and his passenger, Jessika Carapia-Madrigal, 21, were killed upon impact.

Cortes was driving west on West Cornwallis Road when he lost control of his 2017 Chevrolet Camaro in a curve and overcorrected, causing the car to spin, cross oncoming lanes and run off the road, police said.

The vehicle then split a telephone pole before rotating into a tree, police said.

Police say their initial investigation shows speed and alcohol were likely factors. Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator G.L. Munter with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935 ext. 29448.