2 men rob Durham Walgreens, get away with cash and prescription drugs, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are searching for at least two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Walgreens Monday morning.

According to police, two suspects robbed the Walgreens at 6405 Fayetteville Road at 4:26 a.m.

The suspects were both men who are around 6 feet tall with thin builds. Police said one man was wearing a hoodie with a green construction vest over the hoodie. The second suspect wore a hoodie with an orange construction vest. Both were wearing black surgical masks and gloves.

Police said the suspects were armed with a handgun and were able to get away with money and prescription drugs.

Authorities said the men left south on Fayetteville Road, possibly with a third suspect in a black Dodge Charger.

No further information is available at this time, police said.

