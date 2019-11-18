2 men shot 20 minutes apart in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating two shootings that occurred about 20 minutes apart and just over a mile away from each other on Sunday night.

The first shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 800-block of Ridgeway Avenue, police said. One male was shot and injured. No arrests have been made and police said they don’t have any suspect information.

The second shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1400-block of Bacon Street, officials said. One man was injured in the shooting. Police said no arrests have been made and they don’t have any suspect information to release.

Both men who were shot were transported to a local hospital and their conditions are not known at this time.

Police said they’re unsure if the shootings are connected. Both incidents are under investigation.

