2 men shot while standing outside Durham residence, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say two men were shot from a passing car while standing outside of a residence Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Marne Avenue.

Durham police say both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one has been arrested in the shooting.

