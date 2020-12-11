2 men shot while standing outside Durham residence, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say two men were shot from a passing car while standing outside of a residence Thursday night.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Marne Avenue.
Durham police say both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
