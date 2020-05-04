2 men wanted after kidnapping child, stealing vehicle in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking information on two men they say got into a car with a child inside and drove away.

Investigators say the incident happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Hillandale Road.

Police say two men got into a car near the location with a 9-year-old son and drove away.

The child’s mother says she had stopped at that location to pick up something and left the car running with her son inside in the back seat.

A Durham County deputy found the stolen car and the child a short time later on Alabama Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that two men had run from the stolen vehicle and left in a dark-colored, 4-door car.

The victim told officers that her passport, wallet and cash were stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Strickland at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29239 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.