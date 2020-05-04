2 men wanted after kidnapping child, stealing vehicle in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking information on two men they say got into a car with a child inside and drove away.
Investigators say the incident happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Hillandale Road.
Police say two men got into a car near the location with a 9-year-old son and drove away.
The child’s mother says she had stopped at that location to pick up something and left the car running with her son inside in the back seat.
A Durham County deputy found the stolen car and the child a short time later on Alabama Avenue.
Witnesses told officers that two men had run from the stolen vehicle and left in a dark-colored, 4-door car.
The victim told officers that her passport, wallet and cash were stolen from the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Strickland at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29239 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
- 7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison
- Thousands in NC still waiting for unemployment money
- DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now