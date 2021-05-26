2 men wanted for role in at least 8 Durham store armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are searching for two men they say may be responsible for at least eight armed robberies at cell phone stores and a gas station in the city.

Police believe each of the robberies are related and say the crimes date back as far as Jan. 21.

Robberies were first reported at Cricket Wireless locations, but recent robberies have been reported at Boost Mobile locations and at least one BP gas station. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe two men in their late teens or early 20s have been involved in the robberies. One man is described by police as short with a dark complexion. The second is described as taller than the first and skinny.

Investigators are asking for information about the following robberies:

01/21/21 at 12:59 pm, Cricket Wireless at 1213 University Dr.

03/08/21 at 3:59 pm, Cricket Wireless at 5428 New Hope Commons Dr.

04/20/21 at 5:57 pm, Cricket Wireless at 3825 South Roxboro St.

04/23/21 at 3:28 pm, Cricket Wireless at 3600 North Duke St.

5/13/21 at 3:21 pm, Cricket Wireless at 4725 NC Hwy. 55.

5/15/21 at 8:41 pm, Boost Mobile at 4201 University Dr, Suite 108.

5/18/21 at 10:56 pm, Family Fare at 1251 University Dr.

5/20/21 at 7:15 pm, Boost Mobile at 2230 North Roxboro St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Smith at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.