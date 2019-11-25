2 men wounded by gunfire in Durham hours after deadly shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said that two people were shot in Durham Sunday night just hours after a deadly shooting near McDougald Terrace apartments.

Durham police said they believe the shootings of two men first reported around 8 p.m. might be connected.

Police were initially dispatched to a shooting on University Drive near Hill Street, a news release said.

“When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries,” the Durham police news release said.

Then, a short time later, another man who had been shot was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

He was being treated for serious injuries Sunday night.

“Investigators believe the two shootings may be related and may have occurred in the area of South and Enterprise streets,” the news release said.

About seven hours earlier, a man was found dead from a shooting in front of McDougald Terrace building 37 near the intersection of Wabash Street and Ridgeway Avenue, according to Durham police.

No charges have been filed at this time and all three cases remain under investigation.

