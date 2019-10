2 men wounded in 4th shooting in Durham in less than a day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were injured Tuesday afternoon in Durham in the city’s fourth shooting incident — two of which were deadly — in less than a day.

The latest incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. at West Club Boulevard and Watts Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, according to a Durham police news release. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

“According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired from at least one vehicle. Officers found numerous shell casings in the area,” a Durham police news release said about the latest shooting.

A short time after the incident at West Club Boulevard and Watts Street, a man and a woman arrived at Duke Regional Hospital. The man had suffered a gunshot wound and the woman suffered injuries from flying debris. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting late Tuesday afternoon comes just hours after a man was found shot to death in a downtown Durham church parking lot.

Police were called to the 100 block of North Driver Street, near the intersection with Main Street, around 2 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

An adult male’s body was found in the parking lot of Carr United Methodist Church, police said.

No other details were immediately available on the Driver Street shooting.

Two drive-by shootings happened just minutes apart late Monday in Durham – injuring four and killing one, police said.

The first incident happened around 10:23 p.m. as two men were walking in 1200-block Wabash Street, according to Durham police.

A dark-colored vehicle drove near the pair and someone inside the vehicle began shooting. One victim was shot in his hand. The other victim was hit by gunfire in his leg, police said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

Just six minutes after the incident on Wabash Street, another drive-by shooting happened — this time at a bus stop near the corner of Liberty and Dillard streets, according to police.

A woman and two men were at the bus stop when a dark-colored car drove by and someone inside began shooting at the victims, Durham police said.

One man, identified as Kerry Graham Jr., 24, of Durham, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was grazed by a bullet on her hip and was treated at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time in Graham Jr.’s death.

The other man was hit in the upper left shoulder and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

