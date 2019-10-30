2 more drive-bys reported Tuesday night in Durham brings total to 6 shootings in 25 hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Six shootings, at least five of them drive-bys, have been reported in just over 25 hours in Durham from Monday night to Tuesday night, police said.

The two most recent shootings occurred less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday night. Both were drive-by shootings.

The first shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. in the parking lot of the VA Hospital. Officers arrived at the scene and found that no one had been shot, but one vehicle had been struck five times by bullets.

According to police, a woman was driving the vehicle on Shirley Street near Fulton Street when an unknown person began shooting at the woman. She was not injured. The victim told police that after her vehicle was hit she immediately drove to the VA Hospital’s parking lot and contacted hospital police. Durham police then responded.

No suspect info is available at this time.

The next shooting Tuesday night was called in eight minutes later at 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 85 near Avondale Drive, police said.

According to the victim, they were driving on I-85 near Avondale Drive when another vehicle came up behind theirs and started shooting. The victim crashed his vehicle and then exited on to Avondale Drive.

Police said 12 bullet holes were found in the vehicle, but the man was not injured.

There is no suspect info in this shooting either.

Earlier on Tuesday, two more shootings were reported.

One shooting that was called in around 5:30 p.m. left one man injured.

That shooting occurred at W. Club Boulevard and Watts Street. Police said they arrived on scene to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

“According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired from at least one vehicle. Officers found numerous shell casings in the area,” a Durham police news release said about the latest shooting.

A short time after the incident at West Club Boulevard and Watts Street, a man and a woman arrived at Duke Regional Hospital. The man had suffered a gunshot wound and the woman suffered injuries from flying debris. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

CBS 17 spoke with a woman who happened to be nearby at the time of the shooting on West Club Boulevard at Watts Street. She asked that we not give her name or show her face out of fear of retaliation.

“I heard about seven gunshots. And the last gunshot, which was the seventh, I grabbed my phone and I didn’t know if I was going to drop or get out,” she said. “We got to stop this, people. We got to stop this.”

The shooting late Tuesday afternoon came just hours after a man was found shot to death in a downtown Durham church parking lot.

Police were called to the 100-block of N. Driver Street, near the intersection with Main Street, around 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

An adult male’s body was found in the parking lot of Carr United Methodist Church, police said.

Family members said the man killed in front of the church in broad-daylight had turned 17 last week.

“He was a fun, caring, protective person. He cared about others a lot,” said Nakyra Curtis, victim’s friend.

The shooting happened in front of the Shepard’s House United Methodist.

“It hurts. It just leaves you with thinking what more else can I offer,” Rev. Dr. John Gumbo of Shepard’s House United Methodist.

The scene at West Club Boulevard and Watts Street. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17

The scene on Dillard Street where multiple people were shot (CBS 17)

Two drive-by shootings happened just minutes apart late Monday in Durham – injuring four and killing one, police said.

The first incident happened around 10:23 p.m. as two men were walking in 1200-block Wabash Street, according to Durham police.

A dark-colored vehicle drove near the pair and someone inside the vehicle began shooting. One victim was shot in his hand. The other victim was hit by gunfire in his leg, police said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

Just six minutes after the incident on Wabash Street, another drive-by shooting happened — this time at a bus stop near the corner of Liberty and Dillard streets, according to police.

A woman and two men were at the bus stop when a dark-colored car drove by and someone inside began shooting at the victims, Durham police said.

One man, identified as Kerry Graham Jr., 24, of Durham, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was grazed by a bullet on her hip and was treated at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time in Graham Jr.’s death.

The other man was hit in the upper left shoulder and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not said if they believe the shootings are connected or not.

