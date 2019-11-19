2 more indicted in death of 9-year-old Z’yon Person

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say two more individuals will be indicted in the death of 9-year-old Z’yon Person.

A Durham grand jury issued indictments against 21-year-old Dival Magwood and 27-year-old Derrick Lamont Dixon for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.

Magwood and Dixon are currently in federal custody on unrelated charges.

Person was shot and killed in August. Family says they were headed to get ice cream when someone fired into their SUV. Z’yon’s younger cousin was also shot, but survived.

