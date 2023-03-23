DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is currently investigating an active scene along East Main Street where a juvenile was shot Thursday evening. Officers also said this is the second reported shooting investigation of a child on Thursday, marking the fifth in the last two days.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of East Main Street to find a juvenile shot. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

This is the scene police currently have taped off in Durham.

Nick Sturdivant, Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

Durham police also said they responded to the 4400 block of NC Highway 54 also in reference to a shooting.

Police found a juvenile boy who had been shot.

A preliminary investigation so far reveals he was “shot by an unknown subject in a passing vehicle.”

So far, he is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two shootings mark a total of five juveniles who have been shot in Durham in the previous two days. Two of those shootings have been deadly.

Two 16-year-old boys were found dead shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. They have since been identified as Angel Caneles Quintana, who attended Riverside High School, and Osmar Burgos Banegas, who attended Lakeview School.

Bond was denied for Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza, 18, in their deaths.

However, no suspect information is known for either shooting on Thursday.

Joe Jurney and Hayley Fixler contributed to this article.