2 new COVID-19 deaths, 10 new cases reported in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Officials said Sunday there were two new COVID-19 related deaths in Durham County along with 10 new cases of the disease.

The total cases in Durham County is now at 886 with 34 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The two people who died were over 65 and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to a news release from Durham County officials.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The number of COVID-19 cases at four congregated living facilities — three of which are nursing homes — held steady on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, health officials in North Carolina reported roughly 400 new coronavirus cases and only three new deaths in their latest count.

The updated numbers released Sunday by the state health department show the total number of cases statewide grew by 404 from a day ago to 14,764. The death count increased from 544 to 547.

The rate of positive tests for the virus remained under 10 percent.

State officials are monitoring data as North Carolina began over the weekend to allow a phased-in reopening of businesses.

One-day changes can sometimes be an anomaly, and officials say they are looking for trends that sustain themselves over 14 days or longer.

More headlines from CBS17.com: