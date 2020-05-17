2 new COVID-19 deaths and new outbreak site emerges in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County recorded two new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday and 16 new cases of the disease, according to data released Sunday evening by health officials.

Officials also added a new facility to the list of those that are sites of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The two deaths were people over 65 who had multiple underlying health conditions, according to a Durham County news release.

The new deaths bring the total for the county up to 39 linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Veritas Collaborative Adult Hospital joins five other congregate living facilities that are now the sites for coronavirus outbreaks.

Veritas Collaborative Adult Hospital has two COVID-19 cases, according to Sunday’s news release.

Of the 16 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, nine were at another congregate living facility — Carver Rehabilitation and Living Center.

Another outbreak site, Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, had an increase of one new COVID-19 case.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Durham County is nearing 1,000 with 996 on Sunday.

