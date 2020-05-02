2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Durham County as nursing home cases continue to climb

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County health officials reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county total to 23.

The two deceased were over 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions.

Durham County is continuing to monitor cases at four long-term care facilities and one crisis and assessment center.

The county says there are 111 COVID-19 cases at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Fourty-nine residents at the Treyburn Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus, while five have tested positive at the Durham Recovery Response Center, four at the Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home and two at the Hillcrest Convalescent Center.

Officials say there has been 741 confirmed cases among its residents.

On Friday, state health officials debuted an online map for tracking coronavirus cases by ZIP code.

