DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured in a two-car crash along U.S. 15/501 in Durham Saturday afternoon, police said.
The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. along northbound U.S. 15/501 near Cornwallis Road, according to Durham police.
The crash involved two vehicles and two people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
In photos from the scene, a small red car was seen off the road and crashed into a large sign.
The car appeared to have first hit a guardrail before traveling off the road and smashing into the sign. An ambulance was at the scene with two people on stretchers.
It’s unclear if earlier thunderstorms contributed to the crash.