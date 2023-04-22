DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured in a two-car crash along U.S. 15/501 in Durham Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. along northbound U.S. 15/501 near Cornwallis Road, according to Durham police.

The crash involved two vehicles and two people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

In photos from the scene, a small red car was seen off the road and crashed into a large sign.

The car appeared to have first hit a guardrail before traveling off the road and smashing into the sign. An ambulance was at the scene with two people on stretchers.

Photo by Ben Bokun/CBS 17

It’s unclear if earlier thunderstorms contributed to the crash.