2 people and dog escape as car fire in garage spreads to home in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was destroyed and a home was heavily damaged when a fire broke out in a garage in Durham late Friday night, officials said.

The fire was reported in the 100 block of Gathering Place at a two-story home with an attached garage around 11:20 p.m., according to Durham fire officials.

By the time fire crews arrived, a car inside the garage was on fire and the blaze had spread to the home.

There were 31 firefighters at the scene who worked about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

Two adults and a dog were in the house, but they managed to escape with no injuries.

“The vehicle was a total loss, and the house sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage,” a news release from Durham fire officials said.

The people who live at the home are displaced.

The fire is under investigation.

