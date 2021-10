DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found shot in a Durham neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:10 p.m. at 1408 Braxton Street, which is just off N. Miami Boulevard near the intersection with East Geer Street, Durham police said.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds on Braxton Street, police said.

The severity of the injuries is not known.

No other information was released.